DRUG BUST: Nine 1m cannabis plants in Cap Coast backyard

Police found nine cannabis plants, all about 1m tall, growing in a Keppel Sands backyard.

The December 13 drug bust led to Russell Fredrick Hinga, 47, facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday.

There he pleaded guilty to cannabis production and possession, as well as a drug utensils charge.

The court heard that during a search warrant executed at the Limpus Avenue property, police also seized 143g of cannabis leaf, two bongs and three grinders.

Magistrate Jason Schubert was told that Hinga had one entry of a like nature on his history from 2003.

Representing himself in court, Hinga did not have anything to say about his offending when asked.

Mr Schubert noted that there were no allegations of commerciality made in the latest offending.

Hinga was fined $1600.

