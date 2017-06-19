26°
News

Drug bust update: Police reveal how monster stash was hidden

19th Jun 2017 11:01 AM
Det Ser Const James Verney with drugs and cash found on Bowlin Rd, Rockhampton.
Det Ser Const James Verney with drugs and cash found on Bowlin Rd, Rockhampton. Luke Thomson ROK190617Ldrugs3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE have revealed the location of a monster drug and cash find in Rockhampton on the weekend.

Rockhampton Police CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said about $37,000 and 65g of ice, worth about $10,000, was found on a vacant block along Bowlin Rd, Depot Hill.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said a lot of the cash and drugs were found buried in a thermos under the ground.

Det Ser Const James Verney with drugs and cash found on Bowlin Rd.
Det Ser Const James Verney with drugs and cash found on Bowlin Rd. Luke Thomson ROK190617Ldrugs1

He said the SES and police dogs, trained to sniff out drugs, helped find the haul.

The search, over Friday and Saturday, came after a tip-off to police late last week.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said there was no evidence the find was related to the police case involving Robert Martinez and Chantel Barnett, despite Martinez's body being found in close proximity to the drugs and cash.

READ: Where is Chantel Barnett?

He said it took authorities two days to search the block, which is owned by the Crown and close to the Fitzroy River.

The white marker represents the area Rockhampton Police located $37,000 and a haul of drugs.
The white marker represents the area Rockhampton Police located $37,000 and a haul of drugs. Adam Wratten

Police will allege two men came to the block and tried to remove some of the property.

A man, 32, will appear in a Rockhampton court this morning charged with a number of drug-related offences, including trafficking.

Another man, 28, has also been charged with a number of drug-related offences and has been released on bail and will appear in court at a later date.

"We conducted an extensive two-day search of the area,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"A thermos buried in the ground was found with a large amount of cash and drugs.”

Det Ser Const James Verney with drugs and cash found on Bowlin Rd
Det Ser Const James Verney with drugs and cash found on Bowlin Rd Luke Thomson ROK190617Ldrugs2

He said ice was having a huge impact within the community and people were getting fed up.

"We are seeing more and more people tip us off in relation to drug activities,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

He urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cash stash ice stash rockhampton crime rockhampton police

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Two big levee questions still to be answered

Two big levee questions still to be answered

Support emerges but residents are still unclear about two things

When is a coffee not a coffee?

Two Professors co-owner Rory Cremin.

The Monday blue fix or dental nightmare?

Leonie thrives despite decade of extreme health lows

Leonie Moore survived breast cancer.

Experts say 13% of cancer deaths can be prevented

CQ man submitted wife to night of sexual torture

Man submitted now former wife to a night of degrading and violent sexual offences which took place one night in May 2015 and he was found guilty of eight rape charges, one sexual assault charge and one deprivation of liberty.

Man could be deemed serious violent offender for raping wife

Local Partners

BIG READ: Rocky performer reflects on the role of a lifetime

Amanda Hock sat down with The Morning Bulletin to discuss turning green, finding love on stage and taking on her toughest role.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

$450K boost for stunning Mt Archer peak makeover

View of Rockhamton from Mount Archer.

Mount Archer's untapped potential is about to be unleashed

Death-defying illusions will stun Rocky audiences

Eclipse: The Dance and Illusion Spectacular will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Dance and magic take centre stage in this production

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Muppets on crack comedy on stage in Rocky this weekend

Lorriane Hanson with puppest Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Lucy the Slut and human actors Joshua Bloomfield and Emu Park's Travis Hock who will be featured in the production Avenue Q at the Pilbeam Theatre on June 17 and 18.

Porn, alcohol, sex, drugs all featured in show for adults

Alan Jones: Even with no pulse, still wants Abbott back

ALAN Jones was told he was “at the exit door” when doctors failed to find a pulse after the broadcaster was rushed to hospital last week.

Mad Max: Fury Road star reveals on-set feud

BLOW IT UP: Tom Hardy (Mad Max) strides over a Mercedes in an explosive scene from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron didn’t get along on the set of Mad Max

Alyssa Milano ‘millions in debt’

Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Charmed star accuses her ex-business manager of financial disaster.

A boy and a girl for Beyonce and Jay Z?

Singers Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, March 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A minor issue has kept the twins in hospital, TMZ claims

Pamela Anderson's love letter to Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Assange has won his battle against extradition to Sweden, which wanted to question him about a rape allegation. He has spent nearly five years inside the Embassy of Ecuador in London to avoid being sent to Sweden, which announced Friday that the investigation has been discontinued. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In a post titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”

'Breastfeeding in public illegal' says TV Yummy Mummy

Yummy Mummies Maria DiGeronimo, Lorinska Merrington, Jane Scandizzo and Rachel Watts.

“Breastfeeding in public is illegal. You just don’t do it.”

'King' Judah safe from The Voice's double elimination

Judah Kelly performs a Sam Smith hit on The Voice.

Laidley singer nails Sam Smith ballad in his best performance yet.

All the Work is DONE

174 Wooster Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity! This well presented lowset brick home would be perfect for the first home buyer or investor situated in Berserker, with only...

Walk to major shopping, Doctors, Restaurants

7 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

If you have been looking for a beautiful home with-in walking distance to major shopping centres, doctors, restaurants then this home is a must for you to Inspect.

Hard To Find Any Cheaper!

51 Cocoanut Point Drive, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land This is your opportunity to secure a large 760m2, beautifully located block ... Sold for...

This is your opportunity to secure a large 760m2, beautifully located block in Seaspray Resort Zilzie. Motivated vendor priced this block to sell and it won't last...

Renovators Delight!

5 Davidson Road, Cawarral 4702

House 4 1 $149,999

834m2 allotment located in Cawarral with a 4-bedroom home in need of renovations. • Walking distance to Cawarral State School, general store & pub • Lovely...

Fantastic Home The Complete Package

6 Moss Court, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $415,000

Offering you a fantastic property, renovated, spacious and perfectly positioned on a 1,068m2 block in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the heart of Frenchville. Giving you...

An Inspection is a MUST!

43 Burke and Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

Wonderful views and private in location what more could you want? This modern home offers 4 bedrooms with built in wardrobes. The master bedroom boasts an...

Brick Beauty!

154 Hinchliff Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This low maintenance brick beauty is sure to impress, featuring 3 bedrooms serviced by 1 bathroom and spacious open plan living. Situated on a fenced 860m2...

Immaculate, Open Plan Living

7 Nerang Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $310,000

Positioned in the quietest of cul de sacs is where you will find 7 Nerang Close. From the moment you lay eyes on it you will appreciate the care and attention...

Alexandra Street Charm

133 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 1 1 $195,000

Situated in a prime location and sitting on a 546 m allotment is where you'll find this original beauty. Close to all amenities this home boasts air conditioning...

IMPRESSIVE FAMILY HOME WITH PRIVATE CREEK SETTING

6 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $585,000

A delight to inspect this stunning family home in Hillside with a taste of the Mediterranean is immaculate and a fine example of quality and perfect family...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

'Monstrous' amount of people leaving CQ

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella Photo Contributed

3,500 reasons why we need a big project

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!