Drug bust update: Police reveal how monster stash was hidden

Det Ser Const James Verney with drugs and cash found on Bowlin Rd, Rockhampton.

POLICE have revealed the location of a monster drug and cash find in Rockhampton on the weekend.

Rockhampton Police CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said about $37,000 and 65g of ice, worth about $10,000, was found on a vacant block along Bowlin Rd, Depot Hill.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said a lot of the cash and drugs were found buried in a thermos under the ground.

Det Ser Const James Verney with drugs and cash found on Bowlin Rd. Luke Thomson ROK190617Ldrugs1

He said the SES and police dogs, trained to sniff out drugs, helped find the haul.

The search, over Friday and Saturday, came after a tip-off to police late last week.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said there was no evidence the find was related to the police case involving Robert Martinez and Chantel Barnett, despite Martinez's body being found in close proximity to the drugs and cash.

He said it took authorities two days to search the block, which is owned by the Crown and close to the Fitzroy River.

The white marker represents the area Rockhampton Police located $37,000 and a haul of drugs. Adam Wratten

Police will allege two men came to the block and tried to remove some of the property.

A man, 32, will appear in a Rockhampton court this morning charged with a number of drug-related offences, including trafficking.

Another man, 28, has also been charged with a number of drug-related offences and has been released on bail and will appear in court at a later date.

"We conducted an extensive two-day search of the area,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"A thermos buried in the ground was found with a large amount of cash and drugs.”

Det Ser Const James Verney with drugs and cash found on Bowlin Rd Luke Thomson ROK190617Ldrugs2

He said ice was having a huge impact within the community and people were getting fed up.

"We are seeing more and more people tip us off in relation to drug activities,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

He urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.