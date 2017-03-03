Drug bust update: Why accused dealer is back on the streets

Brenden Michael Manitzky has been charged with a string of drug offences after police allegedly found a large stash of drugs in his car.

ACCUSED CQ drug supplier Brenden Michael Manitzky's clean criminal history was a key factor in a Rockhampton magistrate today granting bail to the Gracemere man.

Manitzky, 30, faces six serious drug-related charges, including three counts of supply, after a car he was driving was stopped by police for an RBT on the Leichhardt Hwy, near Dululu about 1.30pm yesterday.

It's alleged more than 1kg of ice, 7.9kg of cannabis and 170g of cocaine was found in the vehicle.

Though police objected to Manitzky's application for bail today, Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow granted it with several conditions, including he report to authorities every day, pay a $1000 surety and not travel overseas.

Manitzky, dressed in a blue t-shirt and shorts and sporting a shaved head with bushy beard, was supported by his family in court.

The father of two, who works at a plastering business, had his wife, father and brother present.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox argued Manitzky was a flight risk due to the likelihood of a lengthy prison sentence hanging over his head.

Mr Fox said the seriousness of the offences and likely punishment increased the risk he would not re-appear.

He also raised concerns the accused could fall back into his alleged re-offending behaviour.

Mr Fox said Manitzky faced a significant period of jail time, with a strong police case which included the findings and admissions the accused had made of his activities over a one-year period.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney argued bail was not a sentencing tool.

Mr Cagney said very little evidence had been presented at this early stage regarding the supply charges.

He said police documentation showed the arresting officer had not deemed Manitzky a risk factor for any of the Bail Act criteria which usually precluded accused offenders from bail.

Mr Cagney argued Manitzky's strong ties to the community, lack of passport and clean criminal history demonstrated he was not a flight risk.

He said the matter of sentencing would be for a higher court to determine once all facts were known.

Manitzky will reappear in court towards the end of May.