Drug charges breach sentences for JB Hi-Fi bomb hoax

A YOUNG man who, with a friend, carried out three bomb hoax calls to two businesses has breached a suspended sentence and probation order for the hoaxes by possessing drugs.

Adam Clifford Ramm, 25, was dealt with for the breaches in Rockhampton District Court on April 23.

Crown prosecutor Ryan Godfrey said Ramm had been sentenced in the District Court on June 20, 2018, for bomb hoax calls to a service station and Stockland Rockhampton.

He said the Stockland hoax call at 7.50pm on June 22, 2017, was to JB Hi-Fi stating a bomb in the DVD aisle was set to go off at 8.55pm.

Previous court reports show the 30-second call was made from Ramm’s phone.

Mr Godfrey said more than 350 staff and 200 customers were evacuated, with Ramm and his co-offender, Kieran James Fyfe, attending and laughing at the situation.

The prior calls to the service station were not taken seriously by the staff member who answered them.

Ramm’s original sentence was nine months in jail, wholly suspended and operational for two years.

He was also sentenced to three years’ probation as well as 100 hours of community service.

Mr Godfrey said Ramm breached his sentences when he was found in possession of a water pipe, grinder and three grams of marijuana for which he received a 12-month probation order in the Magistrates Court.

He said Ramm also breached the sentences when he drove with marijuana in his system and he was unlicensed, for which he was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

“The defendant appears to have taken genuine steps to rehabilitate through probation,” Mr Godfrey said.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Ramm had worked at the meatworks for two years and now had a two-week-old son.

“Not many of my clients last that long (at the meatworks),” he said.

Mr McGowran said Ramm’s partner stopped him from smoking marijuana when she fell pregnant.

Judge Michael Burnett ordered the operational period of the suspended sentence be extended by six months.