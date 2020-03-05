Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drug charges catch up after years living 'off the land'

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
5th Mar 2020 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has spent four years avoiding prosecution after she fled Queensland.

Wendy May Davey had been charged with supplying and possession of marijuana.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to 16 charges in Townsville Magistrates Court more than four years after she was arrested.

In 2014, police received a tip off someone was dealing marijuana from Davey's Kirwan home.

When they searched the property, officers found marijuana, clip seal bags, scales, and a mobile phone with multiple messages that confirmed Davey was supplying others.

Police prosecutor Tim Madsen said Davey "fled the jurisdiction" shortly after she was arrested.

Defence solicitor Phil Rennick said prison had been an "eye opening" experience for his client.

"Normally, these sort of charges wouldn't attract a term of imprisonment," Mr Rennick said.

Acting magistrate Scott Luxton sentenced Davey to six months in prison, wholly suspended for 18 months.

More Stories

Show More
drug charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INQUEST: Origin of wear plates linked to CQ mine death

        premium_icon INQUEST: Origin of wear plates linked to CQ mine death

        News A former BMA worker says particular wear plates were the result of ‘miscommunication’.

        COURT: See who is appearing in Yeppoon court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is appearing in Yeppoon court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Yeppoon magistrates Court today

        COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton magistrates Court today

        MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest headlines from yesterday, March 4