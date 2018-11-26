Menu
Drug couple given ‘his and hers’ probation orders

26th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
A TOOWOOMBA magistrate has handed a couple his and hers probation orders after the pair pleaded guilty to drug and associated offences.

A police search was conducted of the property Leanne Scott and Michael Lindsay Short were occupying on May 7, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

During the search, Short, 55, told police he had 25g of "speed" that had been bought by his partner Scott a few days before.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Catherine Neilson told the court the 22g of substance found had been analysed and found to have 2.455g of methylamphetamine.

However, Magistrate Catherine Pirie said 2.455g of the drug was still a "significant amount".

The pair claimed joint ownership of the drug.

Short and Scott, 50, pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug arising from the methylamphetamine found with Short also pleaded guilty to having a flick knife which he claimed he didn't know was illegal to have and to having a single shotgun bullet which he said he found on the property.

Scott, 50, also pleaded guilty to having drug related utensils.

Neither defendant had any previous criminal history and both had co-operated with police and entered early pleas of guilty, the court heard.

Magistrate Pirie ordered no convictions be recorded against either defendant and placed Scott on 18 months probation and Short on 12 months probation, both will be subject to conditions including submitting to random testing for illicit drugs.
 

