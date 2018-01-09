Rocky drug crime map: How police are targeting criminals

THE amount of drug offences for Rockhampton dropped significantly last year, with 287 less cases than 2016.

For 2016, there were 1818 drug offences in Rockhampton, compared to 1531 offences in 2017.

The reason for the drop could be put down to many things, says Detective Inspector for the Capricornia Crime Group, Darrin Shadlow.

"In 2017, there weren't as many offences as in 2016," he said.

Many things could have been responsible for the drop, including "certain people possibly moving on or chasing work in other areas".

"It's hard to put a finger on exactly why that is," Detective Inspector Shadlow said.

"We do have a dedicated drug unit in Rockhampton who specifically target the higher end drug players and we will use covert and overt methods to target methods."

<p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p>

The Capricornia Crime Group has been working in conjunction with the State Drug Squad based in Brisbane to combat drug crime in Queensland and utilise the resources and assistance available.

Despite the drop of numbers, police are still vigilant in their approach to reducing drug activity across the Capricornia district.

Detective Inspector Shadlow says that drugs were an issue everywhere.

"It's supply and demand unfortunately," Detective Inspector Shadlow said.

"People are willing to put synthetic substances into their bodies, and there are people who are willing to take advantage of them and make money out of it.

"It's a crazy thing.

"If people knew what's going into them when they are manufactured, they might have second thoughts about putting them in their bodies."

Detective Inspector Shadlow said the district's crime group is tackling drug crime in a "proactive" manner.

"Police are out there doing their work. It also means Crime Stoppers play a big part and members of the public can play a big part by reporting suspicious behaviour and people to us so we can further investigate," he said.

"We're not naive to think drugs aren't in our community, they certainly are and we play a proactive part in targeting people in that industry.

"Ice is everywhere unfortunately.

"We will use every resource available to us to target that drug and other dangerous drugs for that matter."