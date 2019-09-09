Menu
Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
Rockhampton Magistrates Court. Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
Crime

Drug dealer comes clean and shows police to his stash

Aden Stokes
by
9th Sep 2019 1:00 AM
A FORMER spray painter was honest and up front with police about his new illegal side job.

Daniel Philip Howard, 44, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to possessing cannabis, supplying the drug, possessing money from supplying the drug and possessing drug-related utensils.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police executed a search warrant at a home on Saunders St, Koongal, about 9am on August 23.

Sen-Constable Rumford said police asked Howard if he had anything to declare, and he responded there was in the garage.

Sen-Constable Rumford said police searched the garage and found a bag containing green leafy material and three clip-seal bags. All together, the cannabis found weighed 285g.

He said Howard told police it was cannabis and that he bought half a pound for $2000 and sold it to his friends.

He said Howard told police he had been selling the cannabis for six weeks and had supplied about six friends.

He said police also found about $435, as well as an electric grinder and scales in the garage. Howard told police all the items were his and he used the scales to weigh the cannabis.

Duty lawyer Grant Cagney said Howard was employed as a spray painter until he suffered a shoulder injury that put him out of the job.

Mr Cagney said Howard was a casual cannabis smoker who turned to selling small amounts of the drug to friends due to his unemployment.

He reminded Magistrate Cameron Press that Howard had been up front with police about supplying the dangerous drug before any cash was found or his phone was seized.

Howard was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for two years, as well as 15 months probation.

All property was forfeited to the Crown.

