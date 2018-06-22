Drug dealer smoked for nine years before catching cops' eyes

Joshua Edwards pleaded guilty to one trafficking charge and one possession of a dangerous drug.

A ROCKHAMPTON man had been using and trafficking marijuana for more than two years until police intercepted him early last year with 30 grams of drugs in the car.

Joshua William Edwards, 29, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court on Tuesday to one trafficking charge and one of possession.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said Edwards had no criminal history prior to being intercepted on January 5 on Bolsover St with 30 grams of marijuana and some cash hidden in a plastic container in the car, along with a mobile phone containing drug sale messages dating back six months.

According to his mobile phone, Edwards had 15 customers, had made 41 sales, there were seven offers and seven bulk texts about offering drugs in a six-month period.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said Edwards told police he had been trafficking marijuana almost on a daily basis for two years and had made $3000 profit in that time which he used to pay for his own addiction.

"At the time he was smoking what seems to me to be a large amount, three grams of cannabis a day,” he said.

Mr Polley said Edwards started smoking marijuana when he was 18.

Since then, Edwards racked up two breach of bail conditions and one drink drive conviction.

Mr Polley said the drug driving charge was a shake-up and since then, Edwards had slowly weaned himself off marijuana to the point of quitting.

This was evident in three negative drug test results supplied to the court on December 19, March 26 and June 18.

He said Edwards had also secured an adult apprenticeship with J. M. Kelly where he had worked for five years and was classified as a third-year apprentice due to his past experience.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced Edwards to two-and-a-half years in prison, suspended after two months and operational for five years.

He also ordered Edwards to a three-year probation order.