'Drug dealers aren't reliable': Woman finds meth in her dope

A GLADSTONE woman who self-medicates to soothe a back injury told a court she had no idea there was methamphetamines in her marijuana.

On February 2 Kirsty Lee Fraser was pulled over by police during a Calliope road policing operation on the Dawson Hwy about 5.51pm.

Kirsty Lee Fraser pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of drive while a relevant drug is present in her system.

The court was told police pulled Fraser over to inspect the Toyota ute she was driving and asked her to do a roadside drug test.

Her test showed positive results to methamphetamine.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client, Fraser, suffered a back injury on the job and used marijuana to self-medicate after two failed surgeries.

Ms Hight said Fraser did not intentionally consume meth.

"She certainly would not have driven," Ms Hight said.

But Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Fraser would have known there was marijuana in her system.

"People who sell illicit drugs are hardly reliable," Mr Kinsella said.

Fraser received a $650 fine and was disqualified from driving for four months.