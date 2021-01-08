Drug dealer’s daughter racks up large criminal record

23/02/2000. Generic pic of spoon, syringe, tourniquet, filter & swab - vital equipment for injecting drug addict. The spoon contains a white powder, probably heroin or cocaine.

She grew up with her heroin addicted and drug dealing mother and ended up addicted to morphine herself.

Roxanne Jade McGrady, 34, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 4 to three counts of unlicensed driving, two of stealing, and one each of failing to appear in court, possess dangerous drug, drink drive and unlawful possession of suspected stolen items.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said McGrady had gone to Sydney and ended up stuck in the New South Wales capital due to COVID-19.

She said McGrady, a mother of six, had plans to relocated to Towoomba to be with her partner.

Ms Legrady said McGrady had grown up with a heroin addicted and drug dealing mother.

She said her client had become a morphine addict and alcoholic when her mother died of a drug overdose in 2009.

Ms Legrady said McGrady had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder and was being assessed for further mental health matters.

The court McGrady was on a suspended sentence at the time of the offending which started in Ipswich on December 19, 2019.

She also had no previous convictions for unlicensed driving but did have eight convictions for failing to appear in court in her six pages of criminal history.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said McGrady had “more than her fair share of life challenges”.

He sentenced her to six-months prison, declared 51 days presentence custody as time served with parole release on December 13, 2020.

The suspended sentence was also activated.

Mr Schubert also disqualified her from driving for three months and ordered her to pay $50 restitution.