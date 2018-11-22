Menu
NSW Fire Brigade at the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Drug den found after fire destroys Sydney house

by Derrick Krusche
22nd Nov 2018 6:07 AM
Police have uncovered a hydroponic drug den after a house fire in Sydney's west early this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the brick home on Montrose Avenue, Merrylands, following reports of the blaze just before 4am.

 

Police have established a crime scene at a house at Montrose Avenue, Merrylands. Picture: Bill Hearne
Firefighters brought the fire under control and after inspecting the badly damaged premises found the hydroponic cannabis set up inside.

Police were called in and cordoned off the property.

They are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Nobody was home at the time of the blaze.

The incident comes just weeks after a separate hydroponic set up was discovered after a fire in a Mascot warehouse near Sydney Airport.

 

NSW Fire Brigade at the scene this morning. Picture: Bill Hearne
The fire was extinguished and an investigation has begun. Picture: Bill Hearne
Emergency crews swamp the area. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police are now investigating the house and the drug den. Picture: Bill Hearne
