Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marijuana
Marijuana underworld111
Crime

Drug diversion for young offender caught with two foils

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
8th Nov 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man busted with two foils of marijuana and two cones was ordered to do a drug diversion program.

Kye Michael Allan Paterson, 19, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one of possessing drug utensils. The court heard police were called to an Archer St, Allenstown, address for a disturbance at 4.50am on October 21. They could smell burnt cannabis on arrival and Paterson was at the house. Paterson declared the 2.1g of marijuana.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Paterson to complete a drug diversion program and a 12-month good behaviour bond with $600 recognisance. No convictions were recorded.

drug diversion marijuana tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Qld Treasurer's say on state funding to back Rocky's Ring Rd

    premium_icon Qld Treasurer's say on state funding to back Rocky's Ring Rd

    News Jackie Trad answers the $200m question on the $1b project

    'Bizarre' discovery spotted on Cap Coast fishing day out

    'Bizarre' discovery spotted on Cap Coast fishing day out

    Community CREATURE found barely alive with two bite marks near popular spot

    Former JM Kelly employee's licence woes

    premium_icon Former JM Kelly employee's licence woes

    Crime He had been applying for a work licence when JM Kelly folded

    REVEALED: Adani construction workforce numbers scaled down

    premium_icon REVEALED: Adani construction workforce numbers scaled down

    Business Rockhampton and Townsville remain the primary source for employees

    Local Partners