Drug diversion for young offender caught with two foils

A YOUNG man busted with two foils of marijuana and two cones was ordered to do a drug diversion program.

Kye Michael Allan Paterson, 19, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one of possessing drug utensils. The court heard police were called to an Archer St, Allenstown, address for a disturbance at 4.50am on October 21. They could smell burnt cannabis on arrival and Paterson was at the house. Paterson declared the 2.1g of marijuana.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Paterson to complete a drug diversion program and a 12-month good behaviour bond with $600 recognisance. No convictions were recorded.