A drug-driver who did not show for court eventually fronted a magistrate. Generic photo.
Drug-driver blames migraine for court no show

Darryn Nufer
7th May 2021 12:00 PM
A man caught drug-driving at Parkhurst said he failed to appear in court for the offence because he had a migraine and no driver’s licence.

Clinton Brian William Taylor, 32, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on April 29 to drug-driving and failing to appear.

The court heard Taylor tested positive to cannabis after police stopped him driving on Wade St, Parkhurst, on December 15 last year.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Taylor’s history “doesn’t look very good” including previous similar offending in 2020 and 2014.

Taylor was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for one month.

clinton brian william taylor tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
