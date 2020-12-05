Menu
Matthew Charles Orford pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to drug driving. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Drug driver busted two days after using marijuana

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
5th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
A CENTRAL Queensland man had drugs in his system when he was intercepted by police in Gracemere.

Matthew Charles Orford pleaded guilty to the drug driving charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted a truck travelling along the Capricorn Highway about 4pm on September 19.

Ms King said Orford, who was the driver, tested positive to having marijuana in his system.

She said Orford told police he had consumed the drug two days prior to driving.

Orford was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

