DRUG DRIVER: A man caught twice in 30 days won’t be allowed back on the roads for half a year.
Crime

Drug driver caught twice in 30 days

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobersver.com.au
30th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:09 AM
A man who drove with drugs in his system twice within 30 days won't be allowed on the roads for half a year.

Ross Fletcher, 32, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to two counts of drug driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court Fletcher was intercepted on April 7 at 5.30pm where he tested positive for having delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol and methylamphetamine in his system.

At the time he did not answer any questions.

Sgt Hoskins told the court a few weeks later on May 1 Fletcher was intercepted again at 7pm where he once again tested positive for THC and meth.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had waited a decent amount of time before driving and hadn't gone out to be a danger on the road.

He was convicted and fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

