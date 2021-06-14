Drug driver claims he no longer uses meth

Ashley Scott Moreton-Smith pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 9 to one count of drug driving. FILE PHOTO

Ashley Scott Moreton-Smith had a dangerous drug in his saliva when he was intercepted driving along Hollingsworth Street, Kawana, about 9pm on April 2.

Moreton-Smith pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 9.

When asked by Magistrate Cameron Press what he was doing about using methamphetamine, Moreton-Smith claimed he had stopped using the drug.

“If you have a drug problem, go and do something about it,” Mr Press said.

“It will get a hold of you and your life if you don’t.”

Moreton-Smith was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months with a traffic conviction recorded.