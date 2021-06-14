Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ashley Scott Moreton-Smith pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 9 to one count of drug driving. FILE PHOTO
Ashley Scott Moreton-Smith pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 9 to one count of drug driving. FILE PHOTO
Crime

Drug driver claims he no longer uses meth

Aden Stokes
14th Jun 2021 10:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Ashley Scott Moreton-Smith had a dangerous drug in his saliva when he was intercepted driving along Hollingsworth Street, Kawana, about 9pm on April 2.

Moreton-Smith pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 9.

When asked by Magistrate Cameron Press what he was doing about using methamphetamine, Moreton-Smith claimed he had stopped using the drug.

“If you have a drug problem, go and do something about it,” Mr Press said.

“It will get a hold of you and your life if you don’t.”

Moreton-Smith was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months with a traffic conviction recorded.

drug driving rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concrete truck rolls on the Bruce Highway

        Premium Content Concrete truck rolls on the Bruce Highway

        Breaking Police are responding to the scene of the crash between Rockhampton and Mackay.

        • 14th Jun 2021 9:34 AM
        Hit and run at Mt Morgan, QPS locate catering van

        Premium Content Hit and run at Mt Morgan, QPS locate catering van

        News UPDATE: Police have found the stolen vehicle involved

        Hail and 85km/h winds hit CQ overnight

        Premium Content Hail and 85km/h winds hit CQ overnight

        News At 7am on Monday, Bureau of Meteorology cancelled its severe storm warning for the...

        Crash on the Capricorn Highway closes one lane to traffic

        Premium Content Crash on the Capricorn Highway closes one lane to traffic

        News Two cars crash west of Rockhampton, traffic will be affected