Drug driver claims he uses meth as a pain killer

A MAN caught drug driving for the third time in two years claims he takes methamphetamines for pain relief when other painkillers fail.

Steven Mark Russell, 39, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of drug driving.

His defence lawyer said Russell has a workplace injury which was aggravated by a car accident afterwards and now uses meth for pain relief from time to time when other painkillers don't work.

He said Russell had sought help from Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Service. Russell was disqualified from driving for eight months and ordered to pay a $900 fine.