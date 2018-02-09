Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Drug driver claims he uses meth as a pain killer

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A MAN caught drug driving for the third time in two years claims he takes methamphetamines for pain relief when other painkillers fail.

Steven Mark Russell, 39, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of drug driving.

His defence lawyer said Russell has a workplace injury which was aggravated by a car accident afterwards and now uses meth for pain relief from time to time when other painkillers don't work.

He said Russell had sought help from Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Service. Russell was disqualified from driving for eight months and ordered to pay a $900 fine.

Topics:  drug driving methamphetamines rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Brace yourself CQ, the worst of the heat is coming

Brace yourself CQ, the worst of the heat is coming

BoM warns of severe to extreme heatwave conditions for Capricornia region

Strelow applauds latest Rookwood Weir funding progress

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow is ready for action on Rookwood Weir.

Rocky Mayor is ready to reap the rewards of the major project.

That's all folks: '$10 snout bounty' to lure CQ pig hunters

RAZORBACK: Councillor pushes for snout bounty on CQ pigs

POLL: Councillor's vision to address CQ's growing pig problem

50kg stuffed boar a prize catch for Rockhampton taxidermist

L-R Taxidermist Gary Jorgensen with Rockhampton City Council's Pest Control officer Brian Gall, and Banana Shire councillor Pat Brennan and a stuffed boar the council hopes to use to raise awareness of feral pest management.

Gary Jorgensen's love of animals has spawned an uncommon career

Local Partners