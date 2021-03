Stephen James Peter Foster pleaded guilty to drug driving in Rockhampton Magistrates Court. Picture: Tessa Mapstone

Stephen James Peter Foster had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving along Norman Rd, Rockhampton, at 5.36am on December 15, 2020.

Foster pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 3.

He told Magistrate Cameron Press he had “given up using drugs”.

He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months with a traffic conviction recorded.