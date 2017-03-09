Drug driver had 17g of cannabis in car

Driving under the influence of drugs can be blury and have an affect on your driving. Photo Brenda Strong/The Observer (Photo NOT manipulated)

HIS anxiety was evident as he sat in the courtroom and fidgeted with his shirt.

James Kelvin White, 24, pleaded guilty to one charge each of of drug driving and obstructing police in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

His defence lawyer Axle Beard informed Magistrate Mark Morrow of his client's diagnosis after the magistrate noticed White's behaviour and made comment.

The court heard White had been undergoing counselling sessions to help with his anxiety since being charged in relation to the drug driving and obstructing police incident on February 16, 2017.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden told the court police had been patrolling Hogan St, Park Avenue, about 12.20pm on February 16 when they pulled over a red Mitsubishi Lancer that was travelling in front of the police vehicle.

She said police observed White, who was driving, acting nervously and shaking.

Ms Marsden said White admitted to police he was a regular smoker of cannabis and police found 17.45 grams of the substance in a clip seal bag in White's vehicle.

She said the obstruct police charge was a result of White trying to answer his mobile phone while in police custody.

Ms Marsden said one of the police officers advised White he was not allowed to answer the phone and reached out to take possession of the phone.

"(White) pulled away from police, continued to make his body heavy and pull away from the two police officers," she told the court.

Mr Beard said his client understands he acted 'poorly' in response to police.

Magistrate Mark Morrow fined White $850 for both offences and a conviction was recorded.