Today's Paper
Crime

Drug driver hid meth under car floor mat

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
11th Jun 2018 1:27 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON man was two days shy of going eight years without a drug conviction when he was intercepted drug driving with methamphetamines hidden under the vehicle floor mat.

Clint James Perkins, 39, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving and one of possession.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Perkins was intercepted by police on March 9 at 11.38pm on Moores Creek Rd and, after witnessing suspicious behaviour, police searched his vehicle and found a clip seal bag with a crystal substance under the floor mat near the door seal.

It weighed 0.024g and contained meth.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said the small quantity of meth was for personal use.

He said Perkins, a painter, was two days shy of going eight years without a conviction for a drug offence.

Perkins was fined $1350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

