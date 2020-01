JORDAN Thomas Comollatti had methamphetamines in his system when he was intercepted driving in Rockhampton on July 10, 2019, at 9pm.

Comollatti told police he had consumed two MDMA pills five days prior.

On September 24, 2019, he failed to appear in court in accordance with a bail undertaking.

He pleaded guilty to the offences in Rockhampton Magistrates Court and was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months. Convictions were recorded.