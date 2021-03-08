Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Drug driver launches stolen car off boat ramp into water

by Thomas Morgan
8th Mar 2021 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A stolen car has ended up in the water in Brisbane's north overnight, allegedly at the hands of a drug driver.

Police have charged the 23-year-old Hamilton man with a string of offences after it ended up driving off the Shorncliffe boat ramp.

Emergency services were first alerted at around 11.30pm Saturday and arrived to find a man and a car in the mouth of Cabbage Tree Creek.

The man, who police claim was under the influence of dangerous drugs, swam back to shore and was arrested without incident.

The car was allegedly stolen by the man last month from Banksia Beach, on Bribie Island.

The man was charged with two counts of receiving tainted property and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence and possessing dangerous drugs.

In a statement, Queensland Police said he would appear in Sandgate Magistrates Court in coming days.

Originally published as Drug driver launches stolen car off boat ramp into water

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The CQ women making a huge difference behind the scenes

        Premium Content The CQ women making a huge difference behind the scenes

        News “There are a lot of women working behind the scenes that aren’t seen out with the fire hoses.”

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Rally around female veterans

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Rally around female veterans

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        NAMED: 21 stars of the pool in CQ

        Premium Content NAMED: 21 stars of the pool in CQ

        Swimming GALLERY: Why weekend’s championships were so special for these twins.

        Real Group lodges plans for new service at training facility

        Premium Content Real Group lodges plans for new service at training facility

        Business There would be general learning areas inside and an outdoor play space.