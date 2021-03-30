Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Taylia Jayne Pryke pleaded guilty to drug-driving.
Taylia Jayne Pryke pleaded guilty to drug-driving.
Crime

Drug-driver made full admissions to cannabis use

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Rockhampton woman busted drug-driving in the Gladstone region faced the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Taylia Jayne Pryke, 20, pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Pryke’s offending, which occurred at 6.20pm on January 24.

Pryke, a traffic controller, was intercepted driving a Toyota hatchback by the Calliope Road Policing Unit on the Bruce Hwy, Benaraby.

A drug test returned a positive to cannabis.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

When questioned by police, Pryke made admissions to recently using the drug.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he had to take into consideration Pryke was a provisional licence holder at the time of her offending.

Pryke was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400.

A conviction was recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

- Dirt bike thief filmed bragging before police arrest

- Man grilled over chicken tender assault

- Mother of six cops suspended sentence for drug-driving

drug driving charges drug driving gladstone gladstonecourt gladstonecourt drug driving gladstone drug driving
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New event a ‘massive step forward’ for Rocky Zoo

        Premium Content New event a ‘massive step forward’ for Rocky Zoo

        News The activity will help fund conservation efforts, and one councillor believes the activity will boost local tourism ‘dramatically’. DETAILS:

        NAMED: Who shone in Capras U19 women’s first win

        Premium Content NAMED: Who shone in Capras U19 women’s first win

        Rugby League GALLERY: Check out photos from the big day of footy at Browne Park.

        What Brisbane’s COVID lockdown means for Rockynats

        Premium Content What Brisbane’s COVID lockdown means for Rockynats

        News Thousands expected to converge on Rockhampton for the car festival over the Easter...