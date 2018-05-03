Drug driver moves to work on dairy farm to escape temptation

AFTER being busted a second time for drug driving, Peter John Scarborough realised he had a drug problem.

He pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday for the offence on Glenmore Rd on February 21 at 6.05am where he had methamphetamines and marijuana in his system.

Scarborough told Magistrate Jeff Clarke he had received medical treatment since and had relocated to work at a dairy farm so he was away from temptation.

Mr Clarke ordered Scarborough disqualified from driving for four months and to pay a $600 fine.