Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Methamphetamine
Methamphetamine kaarsten
Crime

Drug driver moves to work on dairy farm to escape temptation

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd May 2018 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER being busted a second time for drug driving, Peter John Scarborough realised he had a drug problem.

He pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday for the offence on Glenmore Rd on February 21 at 6.05am where he had methamphetamines and marijuana in his system.

Scarborough told Magistrate Jeff Clarke he had received medical treatment since and had relocated to work at a dairy farm so he was away from temptation.

Mr Clarke ordered Scarborough disqualified from driving for four months and to pay a $600 fine.

methamphetamines rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Mum stole $41k from boss and gambled it all away

    premium_icon Mum stole $41k from boss and gambled it all away

    Crime A 46-YEAR-OLD woman stole $41,000 from her employer of seven years by funnelling Medicare gap payments into her own account.

    Dingoes sighted at Yeppoon school

    Dingoes sighted at Yeppoon school

    Breaking Warning posted by alarmed resident

    Counting down the minutes until $300m fighter jets fly over

    Counting down the minutes until $300m fighter jets fly over

    News EA-18G Growlers to fly over Rocky this afternoon

    Rocky footy stars defeat Kiwis in Trans Tasman clash

    Rocky footy stars defeat Kiwis in Trans Tasman clash

    Sport 'I LOVE a challenge to compete against the best': Aus wins TRL clash

    Local Partners