Drug driver mum warned kids will be taken off her

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 19th Apr 2017 5:56 PM
Debra Beattie pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 12 to drug driving
Debra Beattie pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 12 to drug driving

MAGISTRATE Cameron Press has warned a mother if she kept doing drugs, she'd end up losing her kids.

Debra Beattie pleaded guilty to drug driving in Kirby St, Koongal on January 28.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the drug testing unit intercepted Beattie at 1.30pm, where she returned a positive result and admitted she had methamphetamines in her system.

She told the court on April 12 Beattie's criminal history showed drug use.

"Can I suggest you go and do something about it before it lands you in jail," Mr Press said.

"You will end up having your children taken away."

He fined her $450 and disqualified her from driving for three months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
