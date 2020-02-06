Drug driver stole security camera

A ROCKHAMPTON woman is in jail after stealing a security camera from Australia Post and being intercepted driving while under the influence of drugs.

Mareea Olivia Anderson, 46, was on parole at the time of the offences and had been released onto parole about six weeks prior to the first offence.

She pleaded guilty on January 31 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of stealing, one of drug driving while disqualified from driving and one of possessing a syringe.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Anderson walked into a Rockhampton Australia Post store at 11.50am on July 5, took a security camera worth $79.95 from a shelf and placed it in her bag.

He said she then attended the counter to pay a bill before walking out without paying for the camera.

Snr Constable Rumford said police intercepted Anderson driving a Hyundai Accent on Farm St at 1.30pm on November 16.

She had disqualified from driving by a court from November 5, 2019, until April 4, 2020.

Snr Constable Rumford said Anderson told police she didn’t think the disqualification period had started.

Anderson also had methamphetamines in her system, she had a clip seal bag that had contained meth and three used syringes in her handbag.

Anderson had an 11-page criminal history and six page traffic history.

“The defendant’s criminal history is littered with dishonesty type offences,” Snr Constable Rumford said.

Defence lawyer David Mills said Anderson, a mother of four with two at home, was on a disability pension.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Anderson to a six month prison term with immediate parole eligibility, and disqualified her from driving for a further two years. Convictions were recorded.

Anderson has outstanding matters which were adjourned until February 27.