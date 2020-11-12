Menu
Liam Robin Taylor pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 6 to one count of driving with a drug in his system. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Drug driver warned to stop using marijuana

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
12th Nov 2020 3:07 PM
A WOOLWORTHS butcher has been warned by a Rockhampton magistrate to stop using marijuana after he was caught driving with the drug in his system.

Liam Robin Taylor pleaded guilty to the drug driving charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 6.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Taylor was intercepted driving on Norman Rd, Rockhampton, at 9.55am on September 11 for a breath and saliva test.

Snr Cst Rumford said Taylor told police he had consumed marijuana two days prior to driving.

He said Taylor returned a positive saliva reading and was confirmed to have marijuana in his system.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Taylor marijuana was illegal and random tests were done on drivers to detect the drug.

“If you want to drive and use marijuana you are going to run into this offence all the time,” she said.

“You can never tell how long it stays in your system; it is different for different people.”

Taylor was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for 3 months.

