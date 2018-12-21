Drug driver's life-threatening Bruce Highway havoc

DANGEROUS DRIVER: Motorists raised the alarm as a drugged-up driver swerved across the Bruce Hwy and smashed into guard rails.

DANGEROUS DRIVER: Motorists raised the alarm as a drugged-up driver swerved across the Bruce Hwy and smashed into guard rails. Brett Wortman

DRIVERS feared for their lives as a man high on drugs swerved across the Bruce Highway, smashed into guardrails and sped between 120km/h and 160km/h in a 100km/h-zone.

Michael Scott Osborn's passenger pleaded with him to stop and let him out as the meatworker's driving became dangerous on November 24.

Several people reported the erratic red Ford Falcon to police after it nearly sideswiped a number of cars before it was pulled over in the Beerwah area about 11am.

When they pulled Osborn from the vehicle he let his foot off the brake and the car began to drive away as he reached back into the vehicle.

He could not speak properly, his words were slurred and he could not comprehend what police were saying.

Osborn pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday to driving under the influence where he admitted to being "grossly affected" by an unspecified drug.

At the time, the prosecution could not produce a blood analysis certificate, but Osborn admitted he had taken an illicit substance in a bid to escape his growing anxiety and stress.

"I'm not big on drugs, I just had a hard time with anxiety and sleep," Osborn told the court. "I just had a lapse of judgment ... I wanted to to get rid of the feeling of anxiety, that's the reason I took drugs that day. I am not interested in the whole criminal scene."

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said though it was "sad" Osborn had turned to illicit substances to escape, it was no excuse to put his passenger or other road users at risk.

"That doesn't mean you have to drive a car... driving a car is selfish, because you put innocent people at risk," he said.

"Other people on the road shouldn't have to be thinking, 'This guy might kill me, because he is off his face'."

Mr McLaughlin reduced Osborn's penalty considering his honesty and early plea of guilty in the absence of a drug analysis.

Osborn was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 10 months, and risks disqualification for a minimum two years if he is caught driving during that period.