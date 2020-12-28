Drug-fuelled jealous protracted weaponized attack of partner

A MAN who carried out a drug-fuelled jealous protracted weaponized attack on his partner, four months after being released from prison, is back behind bars.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty by a jury in the Rockhampton District Court in September of choking his partner.

He was sentenced in December for the choking, along with an assault occasioning bodily harm count linked to the choking offence.

The 26-year-old had pleaded guilty to the AOBH and not guilty to two counts of rape and the choking offence on September 1.

While the jury found the defendant guilty of the choking charge, they were unable to reach verdicts on the rape allegations and the prosecution elected not to proceed on those charges.

Judge Jeff Clarke said the man, through his lawyer, claimed drugs led to violence in his relationships and he needed to focus on his drug issues before anger management.

However, Judge Clarke said this “displayed a breathtaking lack of insight” into the defendant’s behaviour.

“You are a domestically violent man. It is as simply as that,” he said.

“You control women.

“You intimidate women.

“You bash women.

“You are a man prone to jealousy and possessiveness.

“Many people in our community use drugs. in my experience, it doesn’t cause them to behave like you did.

“Domestic violence perpetrators behave like you did.”

The defendant rocked up to the victim’s house one afternoon, barged her, pushed her and left.

He returned later, apologised and was let inside the house.

However, it wasn’t long until the violent offender took up assaulting the victim again.

He kicked her in the hip, causing her to fall to the ground.

“You got her up with your hand around her neck and you held your hand around the front of her throat,” Judge Clarke said.

He said the victim couldn’t breath, “it hurt her” and “she felt like she was going to die”.

During the five minutes the defendant choked the victim, he repeatedly told her she was going to die and he was going to kill her.

Afterwards, the victim fell to the ground and the defendant continued his assault with a mini baseball bat and his fists, causing bruises and injuries to her arms, legs, back and side of torso.

The victim’s children were in the house at the time of the attack.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said his client was one of seven children and initially grew up in North Queensland with his mother’s family.

He said when his client was a child, his father went to prison for a long time.

Mr Lo Monaco said he had lived at Woorabinda at various times in his life.

He said his client started smoking marijuana when he was nine years old and moved onto methamphetamines when he was 17.

Mr Lo Monaco said his client believed meth led to him being violent.

He said the defendant planned to move to Blackwater when released from prison and then on to Sydney, once approved by the parole board, to make a fresh start.

Judge Clarke ordered the defendant to four years prison for the choking offence, and 3.5 years for the AOBH, to be served concurrently. He declared 468 days as time served and set parole eligibility at May 29, 2021.