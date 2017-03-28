Drug intervention program not effective for habitual user

"YOU can't have your life dominated by marijuana use,” Magistrate Cameron Press told one young woman who was back in court for drug possession.

Larissa Louise Sear pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous drug possession in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 16.

Police prosecution told the court Sear had been the passenger in a vehicle pulled over by police at the CQUniversity campus on February 23 at 9pm, where they found one gram of cannabis in a clip seal bag.

"She admitted she is a habitual user,” the police prosecutor said.

Sear said she had been through a drug diversion program, but it had not really helped.

Mr Press offered probation where Sear could undergo drug counselling. He sentenced her to seven months probation and no conviction was recorded.