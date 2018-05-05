Drug issue likely to land driver in jail

"YOU clearly have a drug issue with methamphetamines and it's likely to land you in jail unless you address it,” Magistrate Cameron Press said to a drug driver Thursday.

Mark Shane Bloxsom, 52, pleaded guilty to drug driving after police intercepted him on January 23 at 1.20pm on a Rockhampton street.

The P licence holder had two clip seal bags stashed in a cigarette case in the car, containing 0.5g of meth. The court heard Bloxsom was convicted for a drug driving offence in December 2015.

"I'm giving one last chance to address this issue,” Mr Press said. He ordered Bloxsom to 18-months probation and disqualified him from driving for four months.