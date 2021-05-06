Drug kingpin’s jailhouse plea for return of $11m meth car

Convicted Gold Coast drug kingpin Ivan Tesic has recovered a Holden Commodore seized by police after it was used to transport $11 million worth of meth oil.

Convicted Gold Coast drug kingpin Ivan Tesic has recovered a Holden Commodore seized by police after it was used to transport $11 million worth of meth oil.

Tesic was convicted in 2019 of possessing six litres of meth oil and ordered to serve eight years and nine months.

The former Glitter Strip nightclub owner this morning made an application to a magistrate to have his 2005 silver Commodore ute returned to him.

The ute was seized by police in 2014

Appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court via video from Borallon jail Tesic said the vehicle had been confiscated by police in 2014.

"That's seven years ago," he added.

During Tesic's trial for unlawful possession of drugs and trafficking the court heard the ute had been used to transport six bottles of methamphetamine oil in a secret stash compartment from Sydney to the Gold Coast in 2014.

Police found the oil hidden in the ute outside Tesic's palatial waterfront home in the Isle of Capri.

Ivan Tesic appearing at his trial in Brisbane on February 4, 2019. (AAP image, John Gass)

The ute had been driven by a drug mule who later turned Crown witness, while Tesic was in Sydney, the trial heard.

The ute was found to contain concealed compartments in the airbag cavity and behind the passenger seat which could be opened by a concealed switch.

The jury found Tesic guilty of possessing the meth oil but was unable to return a verdict on the ice trafficking charge.

In a split decision Tesic's conviction was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Today in court Queensland Police did not oppose his application to have the vehicle returned.

Magistrate Suzette Coates ordered it's return to Tesic noting he'd have to organise a truck to pick it up because it was unregistered.

"Yep, all good," Tesic said.

