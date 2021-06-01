Drug-laced lollies seized in sweeping police operation

Two kilograms of drug-laced gummy bears have been seized as part of a sweeping police operation targeting illicit substance use and impaired driving.

Operation Mackay Fraser targeted impaired drivers at Yalboroo near the Happy Daze festival over four days from Friday to Monday.

The high-visibility roadside Bruce Highway operation netted 93 people on a combined 195 offences.

Mackay Tactical Crime Squad officer and operation lead Senior Sergeant Scott Ingram said ketamine, cannabis, LCD and a small amount of cocaine were the most common drugs detected through vehicle searches.

"We had a number of drug seizures with one notable case where the offender is still in custody this morning in relation to charges of supply and trafficking of dangerous drugs," he said.

Police conducted 458 roadside drug tests resulting in 35 positive results.

More than 1600 breath tests were conducted with three drivers over the limit.

Mackay Tactical Crime Squad officer Senior Sergeant Scott Ingram conducted the operation at Yalboroo resulting in 93 arrests. Picture: Lillian Watkins

Sergeant Ingram said it was disappointing to see so many people not only choosing to partake in illegal substances but also to driving under the influence.

"I know of one dad who drove there with a child in the car," Sergeant Ingram said.

"He returned a roadside positive for drugs.

"The saddest thing that sticks out for me is that we've got a person who's driving a car on the Bruce Highway, possibly doing 100km an hour with a positive drug."

Sergeant Ingram said police presence around the festival had increased slightly this year.

"In terms of road safety and disruption of drug networks, we will put resources where needed," he said.

Officers Mackay Tactical Crime Squad, Mackay District and Brisbane Dog Squad closed Operation Mackay Fraser on Monday following a weekend of policing operations targeting drug and traffic offences.

The operation involved a collaboration of police resources with two dogs from the Brisbane Dog Drug Detection Unit joining the Mackay and Whitsunday teams.

"Our local police are committed to ensuring the safety of patrons at large festivals as well as the local community," Sergeant Ingram said.

"We want to make sure everyone can attend these events and enjoy themselves then return home safely."