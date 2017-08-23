Drug motherlode accused gets bail after $250,000 bond

Plain clothes constable Larissa Glacken uses a TruNarc to test drugs.

A FATHER arrested after a massive drug bust has been granted bail a week after the birth of his child.

Adon Minh Nguyen, 37, was granted bail in Brisbane Supreme Court with a $250,000 surety.

He must report to Upper Mt Gravatt police station twice a day.

Nguyen had a setback in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week, where bail was declined.

But defence barrister Anthony Kimmins brought an application in Brisbane Supreme Court.

Mr Kimmins told NewsRegional his client's wife went into labour last Tuesday and the baby was born that night.

Justice Martin Burns granted bail at a hearing yesterday.

Police alleged Nguyen and 35-year-old Steven Thanh Phong Tran of Doolandella were arrested after more than 5kg of ice was found in the McDonald's George St drive-through in Rockhampton on August 1.

Earlier this month, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey of Rockhampton Police said a police drug dog searched a Toyota Kluger SUV and sniffed out drugs.

Mr Peachey said the wholesale value of the ice was $900,000, but with a potentially higher street value.

The alleged drug bust was one of the biggest in Central Queensland's recent history.

Mr Kimmins previously said the case against Nguyen was not strong.

-NewsRegional