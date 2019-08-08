Drug overdose: Principal claims ‘this school’s clean’

THE headmaster of a Gold Coast private school has spoken publicly after two students suffered a suspected drug overdose at the school yesterday.

Paramedics were called to Saint Stephen's College in Upper Coomera yesterday morning when two male students presented the school's nurse with suspected drug overdose symptoms.

The pair, both 15, were originally feared to have taken a "liquid morphine-type substance", possibly a type of back pain medication.

The incident comes less than six months after a group of seven Saint Stephen's students were hospitalised in a mass drug overdose, four in a critical condition.

SCHOOL SENDS LETTER AFTER SUSPECTED OVERDOSE

Things had returned to normal outside the school yesterday afternoon. Picture Glenn Hampson

Headmaster Jamie Dorrington addressed media in front of the school yesterday, saying he was frustrated to see a link drawn between the two events.

"They're not related, and we've never had an issue with any kind of drugs," he said.

"It's a pity we've had something people are connecting with that because this school's clean.

"I've spoken to the police before and said, 'if you've got any issues here, please come in', and they've assured me there are no issues here.

Ambulance Operations Supervisor Stuart Cutajar speaks to the media at Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture Glenn Hampson

"We happen to deal with instances where people have done silly things. Of course our prime concern is to make sure they're okay, but what else can you do, really?"

One boy was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital and the other to Pindara Private.

In a letter sent to parents yesterday afternoon the headmaster explained the situation.

"This morning a senior school student took some prescription medication belonging to a parent," the letter reads.

"The medicine made him vomit.

"He was attended by the College nurse and, as a precaution, an ambulance was called. We have been advised that the boy will be fine.

HEADMASTER DISTRAUGHT AFTER MASS OVERDOSE

The school’s principal spoke with media outside. Picture Glenn Hampson

"A friend of the boy may have also taken some of the medicine and we have taken steps to reassure ourselves and their parents that both boys are fine."

The Child Protection Investigation Unit are currently investigating.

The Bulletin attempted to speak with parents as they left school grounds yesterday, however reporters were repeatedly prevented from asking any questions and mocked by teachers on duty.

On February 21 seven teens aged 14 and 15 fell gravely ill after swallowing a "mystery drug", alleged to be the dangerous Russian designer drug Phenibut.

It's believed students recorded video of themselves playing a Russian roulette type game with the drugs and posted it on Snapchat.

The school has confirmed there is no link between the two incidents.