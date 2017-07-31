26°
News

'Drug plague': CQ schools' alarmingly young drug offenders

Amber Hooker
| 31st Jul 2017 6:00 AM
Central Queensland children are involved with drugs as young as Year 3, according to shocking data.
Central Queensland children are involved with drugs as young as Year 3, according to shocking data. FotoMaximum

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STUDENTS are involved with drugs, alcohol and tobacco as early as Year 3 in Central Queensland schools.

Department of Education data reveals 247 students were suspended in 2016 for "substance misconduct" involving illicit drugs, tobacco and other legal substances.

The youngest illegal drug offenders were in Year 6, resulting in two suspensions and one exclusion, and the majority were in Year 10 with 31 recorded.

The Year 10 cohort also had the highest number of students involved with tobacco and legal substances at 48.

A total of 78 illicit substance suspensions and exclusions were recorded in 2016, and a total of 169 involving legal substances.

These kids fit into a broader picture of drug use in Queensland state schools, with the estimates hearing revealing more than 5,700 drug related incidents were recorded in Queensland schools since 2015; more than 3,000 involve illicit substances.

 

SAD FACTS: Queensland Education data reveals Central Queensland students were involved with drugs as early as Year 3.
SAD FACTS: Queensland Education data reveals Central Queensland students were involved with drugs as early as Year 3. Centro

LNP Shadow Minister for Education Tracy Davis used these figures in an attack on Education Minister Kate Jones with claims almost 600 drug incidents are "plaguing our schools" each month.

"More concerning is the number of drug related suspensions have jumped to more than 1,000 in 2016," she said.

"Sadly, despite Labor making much noise about the 'ice corridor' the Education Minister could not answer if schools in this corridor were being targeted.

 

Shadow Minister for Education Tracy Davis has slammed Education Minister Kate Jones over the thousands of children involved with drugs across Queensland schools.
Shadow Minister for Education Tracy Davis has slammed Education Minister Kate Jones over the thousands of children involved with drugs across Queensland schools. Claudia Baxter

"Thousands of drug matters happening in our schools says we have a serious problem.

"During the estimates hearing the Minister revealed 34 primary school students, these are children under 12 years of age, had been caught with drugs at schools.

OUR KIDS, OUR FUTURE | The Morning Bulletin campaign to protect our children:

"We need more action by this Government and the part-time Education Minister to tackle this growing scourge in our school communities."

But Ms Jones has hit back and said Labor has led a 15% reduction in the number of tobacco, alcohol and other drug-related suspensions since coming into government.

 

Minister for Education Kate Jones has hit back at claims drug use in Queensland schools has risen under a Labor government.
Minister for Education Kate Jones has hit back at claims drug use in Queensland schools has risen under a Labor government. Contributed

She said the government was working to support all students to make positive choices and make the most of their education.

"It's really disappointing the LNP have used the Estimates process to target state schools and the great work our teachers are doing in our classrooms," Ms Jones said.

"Drug-related suspensions are down from a high of 3,200 under the LNP in 2014 to 2,800 last year."

Ms Jones applauded schools for their efforts supporting students, and said while enrolments had grown by more than 30,000 students, drug-related issues are on the decline.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  child safety department of education drugs drug use high school kate jones primary school queensland education tracy davis

Fire destroys neighbouring homes in Rockhampton

Fire destroys neighbouring homes in Rockhampton

Man rushed to hospital after Rockhampton house fire

BREAKING: Man killed in serious Cap Coast crash

QAS are responding to a crash on the Capricorn Coast.

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Pattison St.

CQ overlooked for potentially lifesaving child safety task force

Upset problem child with head in hands sitting on staircase concept for childhood bullying, depression stress or frustration

Rapid response teams allocated to areas with 'greatest need'

Rocky business keeps turning out pages of history

Lofty Anderson's sons Bill and Jack in 1907.

State honour reveals the secrets to its enduring success

Local Partners

Boss Rally raises over $260,000

THE Road Boss Rally has raised an astonishing $264,321 for online not-for-profit GIVIT and delivered $11,000 worth of items to charities and community groups.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Fly-in traineeships ad has Brunker outraged

Mike Brunker wants mining families to have a choice.

Traineeships available for mine but there is a catch

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

THE Block may have started in Sydney, but there's buckley's chance of it heading back there any time

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

Murray kept a straight face amid the terrifying ordeal.

Imagine being on TV when a spider starts crawling on you

Everyone wants to be a ninja warrior, especially the kids

Cody Thomas takes on the obstacle course on the TV series Australian Ninja Warrior.

Move over cotton wool kids. Make way for the wannabe ninjas

Gallery: Crowds descend on Hedlow for Tropical Bloom

L-R Kimberley McDonald, Elise Dalley, Marco Van-Pellst, Kate Mahood and Philip Moran at the Tropical Bloom Festival.

Check out the glitter, bare chests and tie-dye fashion at this year's Tropical...

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Affordable with Potential

98 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $199,000

Renovators delight! Great location! Let this property capture your imagination. Full of fantastic original features and charming attributes this house is great...

Perfect for the Entire Family!

83 Neilsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 2 $525,000

Welcome to this fantastic family home with a solid brick construction, it features everything you and your family need. This modern style home is only a couple of...

THE Ultimate Family Lifestyle Home With Fabulous Inground Pool-$379,000

29 Hardy Avenue, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

WELCOME TO 29 HARDY AVENUE, PARK AVENUE! This amazing, a/c, highset home has been beautifully refurbished-showcasing huge open plan living/dining areas with...

Superior Luxury Living - Stunning Executive Home With Amazing Views -$579,000!

38 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $579,000

What a sensational executive home in a fantastic elevated location, on 851m2, in the highly sought after Cascade Gardens Estate. You'll love the stunning skillion...

Deceased Estate! Renovations Required! Must Be Sold!

22 Stickley Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This 3 bedroom highset chamferboard home in West Rockhampton must be sold to finalise an Estate. The home does need repainting inside and out and the kitchen and...

Spectacular Living both Inside and Out!

140-144 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $585,000

Welcome to this neatly presented home providing luxurious, spacious living. This home is located in popular Park Ridge Estate, Rockyview set back on a full fenced...

Magnificent Queenslander with the Lot

52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 8 Auction

Located at 52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal is this beautifully maintained Queenslander with all the renovations completed and more. Also located on the 944m2 corner...

Smart Buying- Fantastic Affordable and Versatile Property-Only $199,000

111 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $199,000

What a brilliant, versatile Property, that was previously a shop, with residential accommodation and now has the versatility to be fully residential with huge open...

Park Avenue Delight!

10 Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This renovated 3 bedroom home offers its new owners the rewards of a tidy make-over that showcases open plan living, a fresh contemporary kitchen and comes...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Oversupply of Rocky homes good news for renters

Noel Livingston, Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate for Property Matters. Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111noel-jk1

Rocky rental vacancies highest of all Qld regional centres

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market