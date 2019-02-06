Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St George and Diranbandi police seize $50,000 worth of property stolen from Cubbie Station
St George and Diranbandi police seize $50,000 worth of property stolen from Cubbie Station QPS
Crime

Drug raids recover stolen farm property worth $50,000

Ellen Ransley
by
6th Feb 2019 1:20 PM

A 12-METRE shipping container filled with stolen tools and machinery has been recovered by police during drug raids in remote southwest Queensland.

A taskforce of detectives from St George and Dirranbandi were on the hunt for clandestine drug operations when they executed search warrants across three properties throughout the Balonne Shire on the weekend which led them to a container filled with $50,000 worth of stolen property on an isolated block of land on Monday afternoon.

The raids also uncovered $3700 of methylamphetamine and firearms. 　

St George crime investigation branch detective inspector, Mat Kelly, told Newscorp police are stumped as to how the shipping container was allegedly stolen from Cubby Station last year between October and November.

"We're unsure how they managed to pull this off," he said.

 

St George and Diranbandi police seize $50,000 worth of property stolen from Cubbie Station
St George and Diranbandi police seize $50,000 worth of property stolen from Cubbie Station QPS

Det-Insp Kelly said more calls were pouring in from residents across the south west in a bid to clean up their remote communities.

"We were able to carry out these search warrants as a result of information the community has fed us, who were fed up with this type of crime committed against their community," he said.

"We want to implore community members to continue to report suspicious activity to Crime Stoppers."

Two Dirranbandi men, 27 and 36, were charged with a string of drug-related and stealing offences, and will both appear in St George Magistrates Court on March 12.

The 36-year-old has been charged with entering a premises to commit an indictable offence, receiving tainted property, unlawful possession of weapons, and possession of a drug utensil.

The 27-year-old has been charged with entering a premises to commit an indictable offence, receiving tainted property, and firearms charges.

The stolen property is now in the process of being returned to its' owners.

 

St George and Diranbandi police seize $50,000 worth of property stolen from Cubbie Station
St George and Diranbandi police seize $50,000 worth of property stolen from Cubbie Station QPS

"It was through intelligence the community provided us that we managed to track this last address."

dirranbandi drugs editors picks st george st george crime st george police

Top Stories

    Man rushed to hospital after snake bite on the Cap Coast

    premium_icon Man rushed to hospital after snake bite on the Cap Coast

    Breaking He presented himself at the local medical centre for assistance.

    • 6th Feb 2019 4:11 PM
    Councillors move to lessen application fee for new quarry

    premium_icon Councillors move to lessen application fee for new quarry

    Council News The development will be on 19.07ha, with an extraction, buffer areas

    • 6th Feb 2019 4:19 PM
    Man in court after fleeing supermarket with meat trays

    premium_icon Man in court after fleeing supermarket with meat trays

    Crime The was tackled by a member of the public

    WHEN AND WHERE: New boat ramps on the way

    premium_icon WHEN AND WHERE: New boat ramps on the way

    Politics The member for Keppel assures boat ramp upgrades are on the way