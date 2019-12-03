Drug searches lead to 47 people on 163 charges

Cannabis operations result in 47 charged with drug and weapons offences. Photo: Queensland Police Service

Cannabis operations result in 47 charged with drug and weapons offences. Photo: Queensland Police Service

POLICE charged 47 people with 163 drug and weapons offences and seized almost $2.5 million in drugs and other items.

The seizures came as part of coordinated operations by the State Crime Command’s Drug and Serious Crime Group.

In a week of operations starting on November 24, police carried out 53 search warrants across properties from the Sunshine Coast to Gladstone.

Officers located 18kg of dried marijuana, 593 cannabis plants and 26 hydroponic systems actively being used in drug production.

Police also seized weapons, marijuana oil and products, $10,000 cash and quantities of dangerous drugs.

The estimated value of the drugs and items seized throughout the operation so far is about $2.49 million.

A River Ranch man, 52, was arrested on six drug charges.

A River Ranch woman, 53, was also arrested on six drug charges.

Both are to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 16.

A Bargara man, 45, is to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 13, facing

six drug charges.

Drug and Serious Crime Group Detective Acting Superintendent Troy Pukallus said the operations had a significant impact.

“These operations have removed drugs, weapons and cash out of the hands of criminal networks,” he said.

The Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) together with the Firearms and Cannabis Team and Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squads also participated as part of Operation Pine.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or use the online form 24/7.