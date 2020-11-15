Drug supplies to housemate land man in hot water

A MAN with very little history of drug use supplied his housemate with a highly illegal drug.

Anthony Brian Priestley, 53, pleaded guilty on November 13 in Rockhampton District Court to two counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Sutton said Priestley told police he supplied 0.05g of methamphetamines to his housemate on one occasion and 0.1 grams on another sometime between April 22, 2019 and April 28, 2019.

Priestley had a six-page Queensland criminal record and a three-page New South Wales record, along with a four-page Queensland traffic record.

The court heard he was sentenced in 2003 in Brisbane District Court for grievous bodily harm, and had a possess drugs conviction from more than 20 years ago.

“But for those convictions, Priestley doesn’t have a history of drug offences,” Mr Sutton said.

Defence lawyer Maree Willey said since 2007, the majority of her client’s offending had been street level offences.

She said despite his criminal record, he had a good employment history.

Ms Willey said his housemate was a drug user and the supplies were personal use amounts.

She said Priestley had trained as a bushranger and done a Certificate III in horticultural management.

Ms Willey said he had aspirations to work with indigenous youth and “get them back to country”.

Judge Jeff Clarke commended Priestley in his desires to help indigenous youth.

“You’ve obviously got a lot of ability about you,” he said.

“A lot of drive about you.

“You are a capable man. You’ve just got to make better decisions … maybe.”

Judge Clarke ordered Priestley to 122 days prison, declared 122 days presentence custody and immediate parole. Convictions were recorded.