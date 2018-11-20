CQ drug syndicate busted: 6 people charged with 80 offences

DRUG BUST: Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow addressed media today of the closure of Operation Quebec Shephard, a six-month operation targeting Ice suppliers in The Gemfields.

A LARGE scale drug operation in The Gemfields wrapped up today (November 20) after a series of raids targeting the distribution of Ice and Fentanyl resulted in a number of arrests.

Detectives from Emerald Criminal Investigation Branch charged a total of six people with 80 offences.

A 46-year-old Gemfield man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking (ice) and a 33-year-old Gemfield woman at the same address was also arrested and charged with supplying dangerous drugs. They are due to appear in the Emerald Magistrates Court on November 21.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said Operation Quebec Shephard was a six-month operation targeting Ice suppliers in The Gemfields.

"Operation Quebec Shephard commenced in June and showed its results today with a number of searches being executed," Detective Inspector Shadlow said.

"At this stage, we have found over $10,000 and a small amount of drugs. However, this operation has been ongoing for six-months now, so today (Tuesday) is a culmination of those investigations come together - anything found will be on top of those investigations already conducted.

"Half a dozen search warrants were executed this morning and three people have been taken into custody."

According to Detective Inspector Shadlow, offenders were supplying to people situated in Emerald and right throughout the Central Highlands. Drugs supplied include Cannabis, Ice and Fentanyl.

"Investigations show Cannabis is being produced in The Gemfields, however Ice is not," he said.

"Ice is predominately being brought in from overseas.

"Fentanyl and other prescription drugs have been an issue for a while right throughout the state and are becoming more prevalent on the black market.

"People are going to doctors throughout the state to try and get these prescription drugs to then sell them."

Detective Inspector Shadlow said this operation wouldn't have been possible without the help of the community.

"The local community is invaluable in these types of investigations," he said.

"We receive quite a considerable amount of information through Crime Stoppers and this investigation has been assisted by that."

Detective Inspector Shadlow wanted the community to know police will continue to target drug offenders.

"Drugs are a significant issue right throughout Queensland," he said.

"These drugs are not only dangerous, but they tear families and communities apart.

"The detectives here in Emerald, in the District and all over Queensland will continue to target people who seek to sell and traffic dangerous drugs in our communities."

Investigations are continuing. Final figures are to be released in the coming days.

This operation is a blow on from last year's Operation Papa Skobeloff, which saw 36 people face more than 400 drug related charges.