Claims drug syndicate purchased six kilos of meth at a time

Police conducting searches at a home on Hardacre St in Wandal on February 19. The vehicles were later impounded.

AN alleged wholesale drug trafficker in a Central Queensland organised drug syndicate that was buying 6kgs of methamphetamines at a time, made a bail application today proposing to live with his girlfriend's sister who would provide a $30,000 surety.

He was also offered a job working for the father of a convicted drug trafficker.

Beau Anthony Graham, 25, has been charged with trafficking drugs, one count of contravening direction to provide information needed to access electronic information, one possess utensils, three possess dangerous drugs over two grams, one possess property suspected to be proceeds of drug crimes, five supply dangerous drugs and one trafficking dangerous drugs.

Graham was one of 22 people charged after drug raids across the region resulted in 3.2 kilograms of methamphetamines being seized and 58 charges laid in February.

His lawyer, Malcom Harrison, said his client would reside with his girlfriend's sister, who was willing to provide $30,000 cash surety.

Mr Harrison said his client would also undergo drug tests when requested, undertake monthly drug counselling and had a job offer.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the job offer was from the father of a man well known to police and was a convicted drug trafficker.

She said police allege Graham and others in the syndicate were selling drugs of significant quantities at wholesale levels.

The 1.2 kilo of ice seized as part of Operation Romeo Kazoo.

"The defendant and his other syndicate members were buying six kilograms at a trim," Ms Marsden said. "And moving three kilograms within four months."

The court heard the syndicate members were subjects of surveillance which included listening devices, video surveillance and tracking devices on their motor vehicles.

The court heard a conversation between Graham and his girlfriend was intercepted and police heard them discuss the six kilogram and three kilograms in four months information.

Senior Sergeant Detective Luke Peachey at Forbes Ave in relation to a drug raid.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the alleged trafficking period was October 1, 2018 to February 20, 2020, when search warrants were executed and the defendant was arrested.

Ms Marsden said during that period, Graham was convicted and received a suspended sentenced for possessing more than $8000 of tainted property in 2016 and then in July 2017, he was sentenced in relation to three searches which uncovered two grams of meth, three ecstasy tablets and $1800 cash in one raid and cocaine in his "party room" in another.

She said the dates of the alleged trafficking indicated Graham was either on bail or court orders and continued offending.

Police also alleged Graham "actively engaged in an effort to launder" his drug money by starting a business and spending $32,000 on equipment such as a bobcat for which he paid cash.

It is also alleged Graham possessed a Harley Davidson and other motor vehicles.

Mr Clarke said there was evidence alleging Graham and other syndicate members purchased tool boxes which concealed drugs that were part of the purchase.

Mr Clarke ruled Graham was an unacceptable risk of reoffending and rejected his bail application.

Graham's matters will next be mentioned in court on Aril 29.