‘Drug syndicate’ raids: Gracemere man faces 122 charges

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey talks about the completion of Operation Sierra Decompress.

UPDATE 3.10PM: A Gracemere man is facing more than 120 charges after police executed a raid on an Abby Road residence on Monday.

On February 2, detectives executed a search warrant at the Gracemere residence and a man tried to leave on a motorbike but was detained, police allege.

Items allegedly seized by police in raids across the Rockhampton region.

Police allegedly located more than 40 grams of methamphetamine, about $25,000 in cash, MDMA tablets, glass pipes and scales in his backpack.

A 41-year-old Gracemere man has been charged with two counts of supply dangerous drug, 111 charges of supply dangerous drug, two counts of possession of property obtained from trafficking or supplying (cash), three counts of possession of dangerous drug and four counts of possession of anything used in the commission of a crime (four cars).

Detectives also executed search warrants at a number of other residences on Landerer Street, Koolamarra Drive, Pamela Court and Quay Street on the same day.

Quantities of methylamphetamines, drug utensils and cash were allegedly found at each address.

An additional seven people were taken into custody and charged.

ARRESTS AND CHARGES

>> A 32-year-old Gracemere man has been charged with one count of trafficking of dangerous drugs, three counts of supply dangerous drugs and one count each of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of anything used in the commission of a drug crime (phone and scales) and possession of utensil (glass pipes).

>> A 34-year-old Gracemere man has been charged with one count of trafficking of dangerous drugs, two counts of supply dangerous drugs and possession of a dangerous drug (methylamphetamine and cannabis) and two counts each of possession of anything used in the commission of a drug crime (phone and scales) and possession of utensil (glass pipe and grinder).

>> A 33-year-old Gracemere woman has been charged with has been charged with one count of trafficking of dangerous drugs, 17 counts of supply dangerous drugs and possession of a dangerous drug (methylamphetamine).

>> A 37-year-old Rockhampton man has been charged with has been charged with two counts of trafficking of dangerous drugs, two counts of supply dangerous drugs and possession of a dangerous drug (methylamphetamine).

>> A 31-year-old Berserker man charged with one count each of trafficking in dangerous drugs after a Philips Street at Berserker house was also searched.

>> A 48-year-old Gracemere woman has been charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs and 12 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a category H weapon (shortened firearm) and possession of tainted property.

>> A 29-year-old Koongal woman has been charged with one count of trafficking a dangerous drug and four counts of supply dangerous drug.

All eight people will reappear at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 28.

INITIAL: A top Rockhampton police officer is confident an alleged large drug syndicate within Rockhampton has been shut down as a result of Operation Sierra Decompress.

It was phase three of a 12 month operation.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the operation wound up with the execution of 30 warrants in Rockhampton in the past three days.

Detectives from Rockhampton Capricornia as well as the State Drug Squad and State Drug Dog Squad attended the addresses, the majority of them in Gracemere and North Rockhampton.

As a result, 29 alleged offenders were charged with a total of 273 offences.

Eight of them were charged with trafficking dangerous drugs.

They appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, with six of them remanded in custody.

Det. Snr Sgt Peachey said police discovered over 200g of methamphetamine, more commonly known as ice, and more than 300g of cannabis.

Four vehicles were seized, as well as two firearms and more than $225,000 in cash.

A drug lab was also found in Gladstone.

“In total, this has been a very successful operation,” Det. Snr Sgt Peachey claimed on Thursday.

“We’re very confident that as a result of this, a large (alleged) syndicate within Rockhampton has been taken out.

“What is pleasing is that throughout the whole investigation we’ve been able to identify those (alleged) higher players rather than just the lower-end people.”