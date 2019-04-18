Drug taking truck driver supplied meth to other truckies

THAT a long distance truck driver was using methylamphetamine was dangerous enough, but Brendan Willliam Francis was trafficking the drug to other truckies, Toowoomba Supreme Court has been told.

And, in what Crown prosecutor Paul Bannister described as "brazen re-offending", Francis had been found with 90g of meth among 131g of substance and released on bail only to be caught with 97g of the drug among 138g of substance after being pulled over by police while driving on the Warrego Highway near Roma just nine days later.

The Roma-based truck driver pleaded guilty to trafficking methylamphetamine in the town and elsewhere between February 12 and May 19 last year as well as to supplying and possessing dangerous drugs and to two counts of drug driving.

Mr Bannister said a police operation into the supply of methylamphetamine in and around Roma from March 2017 had targeted Francis with his phone calls intercepted.

During the three month period of trafficking, Francis had supplied the drug on 56 occasions to about 19 different customers, he said.

In what Mr Bannister said was a business above street level dealing, Francis had supplied the drug from 0.5g to "half an ounce" quantities.

Police had also intercepted a phone call in which the defendant spoke of the potential supply of 3000 MDMA tablets for about $18,000 but that had only been an offer and no transaction had taken place, Mr Bannister said.

Defence barrister Frank Martin told the court his client had spent 333 days in pre-sentence custody which his older sister, in a letter provided to the court, claimed had been good for him.

His client's partner and other family members were in court supporting him and Francis had been able for the first time to see his baby child who had also been brought into court, he said.

Justice Martin Burns sentenced Francis to six years jail but declared 333 days pre-sentence custody as time served under the sentence and ordered he be eligible to apply for release on parole as of May 29 next year.

