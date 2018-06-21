Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police raid at Port Curtis.
Police raid at Port Curtis. Allan Reinikka ROK200618araid2
Crime

Drug trafficker denied bail after major raids across Rocky

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st Jun 2018 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 39-YEAR-OLD father busted for trafficking drugs has been denied bail.

The man was arrested after major raids across Rockhampton on Wednesday.

Police charged 24 people with 94 offences after raiding a dozen homes.

Police seized $40,000 in cash, 1kg of methamphetamine and cannabis.

Read more here: Raids lead to string of arrests, dozens charged

The father of two teenage boys applied for bail in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

He has 36 charges including trafficking methamphetamines from his mobile phone, along with supply and other drug related charges.

The court heard he was on bail for another drug charge after being intercepted by Emerald police last year. He has failed to appear in court once for that charge.

"It's not so much the fail to appear that is the major factor here,” Magistrate Mark Morrow said.

"It's his six-page criminal history.”

The man, who had applied for bail to live with a relative in North Queensland, suffered from post traumatic stress disorder after an attempted murder on him about 20 years ago.

He will reappear August 22.

drug raids methamphetamines rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Critical 19-year-old flown to Brisbane after Bruce Hwy crash

    Critical 19-year-old flown to Brisbane after Bruce Hwy crash

    News Crash believed to have happened in the early hours of the morning near Bajool

    Metro mess reaches 40 homes as investigation deepens

    premium_icon Metro mess reaches 40 homes as investigation deepens

    Business Liquidator also examines company's purchase of luxury $2.6m home

    CQ winter cold snap to come to an end

    CQ winter cold snap to come to an end

    News CHANCE of rainfall next week as temps return to winter average

    • 21st Jun 2018 4:36 PM
    Ergon Energy begins work on CQ town's $4 million upgrade

    Ergon Energy begins work on CQ town's $4 million upgrade

    News EMERALD power station receives power upgrade to benefit customers

    • 21st Jun 2018 4:30 PM

    Local Partners