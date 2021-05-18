Drug trafficker made 200+ supplies in seven months

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Dillon Marshall, 25, was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court for drug trafficking which involved marijuana in the Rockhampton area between September 16, 2019 and April 14, 2020.

A Rockhampton drug trafficker and his co-accused made at least 204 supplies to at least 52 people in seven months.

Dillon Marshall, 25, was on Friday, May 14, sentenced in Rockhampton District Court for the trafficking offending after pleading guilty to one count of trafficking a dangerous drug, producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, possessing drug utensils, possessing items used in the commission of a crime, possessing items suspected proceeds of crime and possessing two scanners.

The trafficking involved marijuana in the Rockhampton area between September 16, 2019 and April 14, 2020.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Sutton said Marshall and his co-accused, Jessie Allana Storm Bingham-James (who is to be sentenced on June 9), were subjected to a search warrant on March 10, 2020, which uncovered the trafficking.

He said the trafficking took place over seven months, using Facebook Messenger and SMSes to organise sales on at least 204 occasions to at least 52 customers.

Mr Sutton said most were street level supplies after purchases of 28.3gs of marijuana and dividing up to sell to end users in amounts of one gram to 14gs.

During the search, police located a marijuana plant at the rear of the property, three bags of marijuana hidden in a black cylinder case which also contained scales, clip seal bags and cash.

A total of 430 grams of marijuana was located.

Mr Sutton said the trafficking continued after the search and while Marshall was on bail.

He said investigators were unable to identify the actual drug turnover.

Defence barrister Julie Marsden said Marshall had been in a relationship for eight years with Ms Bingham-James.

She said Marshall had not heard from her in months and considered the relationship to be over.

Ms Marsden said Marshall’s mother had dementia (aged 62) and she forgets her son has been in prison in recent months.

She said her client had worked in various jobs since leaving school, but had not worked since late 2018.

Ms Marsden said Marshall’s father had helped line up a job at Stanwell after he was released from prison.

She said her client started using marijuana after his friends tried it in 2014, when he was about 18.

“By the time of these offences, he was a heavy user,” Ms Marsden said.

“He lost his job at the time and he was trying to make money to fund his own habit.”

She said Marshall had watched a YouTube video which sparked the idea to grow his own marijuana.

Judge Jeff Clarke said there was no sophistication to the trafficking.

He ordered Marshall to a 2.5 years prison head sentence, declared 363 days presentence custody with immediate parole release.