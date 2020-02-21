Drug trafficking accused behind bars until at least April

TWO men arrested during drug raids across Rockhampton this week have been remanded in custody.

Beau Anthony Graham, 25, and Nicholas Blaine Carey, 28, have been charged with trafficking drugs, along with associated charges, and had the charges mentioned for the first time in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday morning and were adjourned overnight for lawyers to consider bail applications today.

However, both matters have been adjourned until April 29 with briefs of evidence ordered and no bail applications made.

The pair was just two of 22 people charged after drug raids across the region on Wednesday morning resulted in 3.2 kilograms of methamphetamines being seized and 58 charges being handed down.

Their charges include one count of contravening direction to provide information needed to access electronic information, three possess dangerous drugs over two grams, one possess property suspected to be proceeds of drug crimes and one trafficking dangerous drugs.

Graham also has five supply charges and a utensil charge.