Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drug trafficking accused behind bars until at least April

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
21st Feb 2020 4:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men arrested during drug raids across Rockhampton this week have been remanded in custody.

Beau Anthony Graham, 25, and Nicholas Blaine Carey, 28, have been charged with trafficking drugs, along with associated charges, and had the charges mentioned for the first time in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday morning and were adjourned overnight for lawyers to consider bail applications today.

However, both matters have been adjourned until April 29 with briefs of evidence ordered and no bail applications made.

The pair was just two of 22 people charged after drug raids across the region on Wednesday morning resulted in 3.2 kilograms of methamphetamines being seized and 58 charges being handed down.

Their charges include one count of contravening direction to provide information needed to access electronic information, three possess dangerous drugs over two grams, one possess property suspected to be proceeds of drug crimes and one trafficking dangerous drugs.

Graham also has five supply charges and a utensil charge.

beau anthony graham nicholas blaine carey rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Devastating reality of soaring juvenile crime

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Devastating reality of soaring juvenile crime

        Crime After falling victim to a series of juvenile crime, one Dingo business owner is demanding a review of policy which renders Police virtually powerless to act.

        WATCH: Teens caught with gun, meth and a stolen car

        premium_icon WATCH: Teens caught with gun, meth and a stolen car

        Crime Five-day crime spree between Gladstone and Rockhampton.

        Truck towing two vehicles rolls over on major highway

        premium_icon Truck towing two vehicles rolls over on major highway

        News Police say the truck rolled off the road at Ambrose this afternoon.

        REVEALED: Capricornia’s favourite cafe as voted by you

        premium_icon REVEALED: Capricornia’s favourite cafe as voted by you

        Easy Eating ‘It means the absolute world’, cafe owner rapt to be regions favourite.