Crime

Drug trafficking former police officer to fight charges

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
4th Sep 2018 6:37 AM
A FORMER Rockhampton police officer accused of trafficking dangerous drugs including steroids will contest some of his charges in a trial later this year.

Brent Anthony Culleton, who was a detective constable at the time of arrest, has been charged with one count of trafficking, three of possessing a dangerous drug, one of failing to safely dispose of a syringe, one of possessing an item used in the commission of a crime and eight counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

One of his co-accused, Stephanie Rumble, will plead guilty and be sentenced in relation to her charges on September 27 in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton.

Rumble has been charged with one count of trafficking, one of possessing a dangerous drug, six of supplying a dangerous drug and one of possessing an item used in the commission of a crime.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

