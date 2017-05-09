24°
Drug use leads to father's five-month crime spree

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 9th May 2017 1:05 PM
Aaron James Lydiard.
Aaron James Lydiard.

THE MOTHER of two of his children and pregnant with twin girls, sat in the back of the courtroom as Aaron James Lydiard faced the music from a drug-influenced crime spree.

The 39-year-old went on the spree in Gladstone between September 2016 and January 2017, stealing a bull bar and roll bar, laptop and charger, quad bike, two security cameras and a notepad.

Lydiard pleaded guilty to six charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Lydiard's lawyer, Charles Shepherd pointed out his client's circumstances and his long-term relationship with his partner of 14 years.

He also informed the court Lydiard had a job lined up for when he is released from prison, 127kms away from where the offending took place, at his father-in-law's property at Mt Morgan.

Police prosecutor, Clancey Fox told the court Lydiard stole a bull bar and roll bar from DC Motors in Gladstone early in the morning of October 26, after climbing a fence at the back of the business and fishing the items out of a bin.

He said Lydiard carried the items to Foodworks where he caught a taxi to his sister's place. Police later found him there with the stolen items.

Mr Fox said Lydiard told police he had arrangements with several businesses in town to take items before bins were collected and use them for spare parts or scrap metal.

He said at the time of this offence, Lydiard was at the end of a two-year operational period of a nine-month suspended sentence.

Lydiard was also caught with several drug utensils on November 18 in Gladstone, including a bong, grinder, scissors and a pipe, to which the court heard his partner was a co-accused in this charge.

Mr Fox said between January 11 and 25, Lydiard broke into the rear of a residence on Col Brown Avenue, Clinton, by cutting the fly screen of a window.

He said he stole a laptop and charger from inside the house before going into a shed in the backyard and stealing a quad bike, several tools, two security cameras and a notepad.

Mr Fox said it was the notepad that lead police to Lydiard as he had discarded it and his fingerprints were on it.

Mr Shepherd said these offences were related to his client's drug use.

Lydiard also pleaded guilty to two charges of driving unlicensed.

Police first intercepted Lydiard on Dalrymple Rd, Toolooa on September 14, and then again about 12.30pm in Clinton.

He told police he had forgotten to renew his licence after a disqualification period ended and the second unlicensed driving offence was because he was driving his car home after the first offence.

Lydiard also pleaded guilty for failing to appear at a police station to provide his particulars by November 28.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Lydiard to a five-month jail term for the burglary offence with a parole release date of June 23. He was sentenced to three-months jail for the stealing offence and three-months for possessing the utensils, to be served concurrently with the burglary sentence.

He was also fined $750 for driving offences and failure to appear.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cannabis dc motors rockhampton magistrates court

