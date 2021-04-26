Drug user hid stash in loose clothing throughout car

A drug user tried to conceal his drugs and utensils in different items in a car, including in board shorts and a jumper.

Mathew James Thomson, 38, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug, one of failing to safely dispose of a syringe, one possess utensils and one possess item used in commission of a crime.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police intercepted a vehicle travelling north on Clanfield Street, Berserker, at 1.10pm on March 19 and Thomson was a passenger.

He said police searched the vehicle, finding many items belonging to Thomson including a used syringe concealed in board shorts in a footwell, three clip seal bags containing marijuana in the back of his wallet, a further five clip seal bags with micro amounts of illicit substances and a pipe concealed in a black jumper folded in the boot of the car.

Thomson had a total of 1.4g of methamphetamines and 4.1g of marijuana.

The last drug offence on his criminal record was more than five years ago.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client had been in a defacto relationship for seven years and was undergoing a trial for a job at an earthmoving company.

The court heard Thomson had a two-page criminal record.

He was sentenced to a 12-month probation order and convictions were recorded.